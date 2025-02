(ВИДЕО) СЛАВНА ГЛУМИЦА (87) ЉУБИ ДОСТА МЛАЂЕ ОД СЕБЕ "Момци од 20 година су слатки, такве поједем за доручак"

@conscious.scrolling Jane Fonda talks about the importance of being surrounded with people you love ✨ Money wont buy happiness or meaning, having enough is important, but don’t loose what’s trully important to get richer and richer. Know when enough is enough, and don’t sacrifice love, health, or happiness on the way. #janefonda #spiritualtiktok #consciousness #happiness #abundance ♬ original sound - conscious.scrolling