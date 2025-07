(ВИДЕО) БОСАНАЦ УШАО У АМЕРИЧКУ РАДЊУ, ПА СЕ ШОКИРАО "Какво је ово месо, јесу ли нормални?"

@ellieandsenci Ngl, the cotton candy grapes got me curious 🤯👀🍇 This was my first time in Jewel Osco and it was… overwhelming 😂😅 I felt so disoriented after this shopping trip! 😵‍💫 So massive, so many bright colors, SO many options (who needs 50 different kinds of ranch dressing to choose from??!), and sooo pricey!! 😫 I’ve learned that you can actually find certain things in the U.S. for even better prices than Bosnia (my home) but other things are just outrageously expensive (like chicken wings for example!) I don’t get it!! 🤔 What do you guys think of these gut reactions at the store? Do you prefer the American shopping experience with all of its endless options? 🇺🇸🛒🛍️🤑 #americana #groceryshopping #grocerystore #foreigner #reactions #european #bosnian ♬ Funny video "Carmen Prelude" Arranging weakness(836530) - yo suzuki(akisai)