НИСУ КЛИМА, АЛИ РАДЕ ПОСАО Све је више генијалних геџета за освежавање по жези
У време екстремних врућина и таласа неподношљиве жеге, људи широм света траже иновативне начине да се расхладе. Док су клима уређаји и даље најпознатије и најчешће коришћено решење, постоје неки мање познати геџети.
Данас смо одлучили да посветимо простор уређајима и системима из различитих делова света, који су постали прави хит на друштвеним мрежама. На први поглед, изгледају помало чудно или неочекивано, али наводно успешно помажу да се преброди врућина.
@chinauniquefinds 💥Product Link in Bio💥 Buy directly from us as your trusted Chinese supplier, offering unbeatable prices and fast shipping! Stay cool and protected with the Solar-Powered Outdoor Cooling Hat – the ultimate solution for hot summer days. This innovative sun hat features a built-in solar fan that provides continuous airflow to keep your head cool while shielding you from harmful UV rays. Perfect for outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, camping, gardening, and cycling. Designed for comfort and functionality, this breathable hat combines wide-brim sun protection with hands-free cooling. Whether you’re out on a boat or exploring mountain trails, enjoy a fresh breeze powered by sunlight—no batteries needed! Order now for quick delivery to the USA, Canada, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Custom logo options available for bulk orders! #solarhat #coolinghat #sunprotection #outdooradventures #fishinggear #hikingessentials #campinglife #uvprotection #gadgethat #LearnOnTikTok #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt #fyp #amazonfinds #shopifystore #dropshipping #summermusthaves #travelgear #buydirect #buyfromchina #buyfromfactory #bulkpurchasing #chinasupplier #supplier #chinesesupplier #shipfromchina #ordernow #outdoorgear #coolgadgets #summertrends #heatprotection #socialmediatrend #giftideas #travelaccessories #fashionmeetsfunction ♬ Cool beat with 808 deep bass(1404897) - Beats by METCH
Помоћ пешацима
Прва звезда наше листе је „расхладна јакна” из Јапана, направљена од специјалних материјала који помажу у регулацији телесне температуре и спречавају прегревање. Произвођачи тврде да ће вам пружити пријатан осећај, чак и када сунце пржи као лудо.
Друга занимљивост стиже из Јужне Кореје, где се на улицама градова, попут Сеула и Бусана, могу видети системи за хлађење познати као „cooling mist systems”.
Ови уређаји распршују фину „водену маглу” која пружа освежење пролазницима – а без потребе за скупом струјом и клима уређајима.
@techmoments_ This Jacket Keeps Workers Cool A Japanese company has developed a wearable cooling system built into a lightweight jacket. Two fans draw in air inside the fabric and circulate it around the body, creating constant airflow under the clothes. By enhancing evaporation and heat dissipation, the jacket helps prevent heatstroke even in extreme outdoor conditions. Credits: @ ReviewsOfCoolStuff / YT @ CMGInsideJapan / YT #tech #technology #engineering #innovations ♬ alkuperäinen ääni - tech moments
Борба са врућином
Наравно, клима уређаји остају непобедиви у затвореним просторима, док поменути системи за хлађење могу бити згодна и забавна помоћ у свакодневној борби с врућином напољу.
Међутим, треба нагласити да ефикасност ових геџета у летњем периоду може варирати.
@euphoricseoul_official Here's one of Korea's innovative cooling mist systems that is a sight to behold! 💦🌞 These misting systems are often found in parks, streets, and even at bus stops, offering a refreshing respite from the 🌞summer heat. Fine water droplets are dispersed into the air, creating a cool, refreshing mist that helps to lower the temperature🌡 #summer #korea #fypシ゚viral #fyp #koreantechnology #park #summerfun ♬ Beautiful Things - Benson Boone