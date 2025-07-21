НИСУ КЛИМА, АЛИ РАДЕ ПОСАО Све је више генијалних геџета за освежавање по жези

@techmoments_ This Jacket Keeps Workers Cool A Japanese company has developed a wearable cooling system built into a lightweight jacket. Two fans draw in air inside the fabric and circulate it around the body, creating constant airflow under the clothes. By enhancing evaporation and heat dissipation, the jacket helps prevent heatstroke even in extreme outdoor conditions. Credits: @ ReviewsOfCoolStuff / YT @ CMGInsideJapan / YT #tech #technology #engineering #innovations ♬ alkuperäinen ääni - tech moments