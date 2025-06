(ВИДЕО) Може се обавити у кући, траје 1 минут ОВАЈ ТЕСТ СПАСАВА ЖИВОТ Истегните ПАЛАЦ преко ручног зглоба и ако можете да урадите ОВО, сместа код лекара!

@drjoe_md Can your thumb predict a hidden heart problem? 🫣 The “thumb-to-palm” test was linked to a higher risk of ascending aortic aneurysm in a Yale study, almost 60% of patients with aneurysms had a positive result. But before you panic, this doesn’t mean you have one. It’s just one potential sign of stretchy connective tissue, which could also mean a stretchy aorta. If your thumb crosses your palm, especially with a family history of heart issues or connective tissue disorders, talk to your doctor. Flexibility is great… just not in your arteries. 😅 #hearthealth #ehlersdanlossyndrome #connectivetissuedisorder #healthtips ♬ original sound - Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺