(ВИДЕО) ЛАЖНА САРМА ОД ОРИГИНАЛА БОЉА Не морате ни да мотате, РЕЦЕПТ је једноставан, а укус... Тражићете "репете"

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls — take a classic recipe and streamline it, so you can get the same great flavors in a quicker, easier, one-pot format — ready in just 1 hour. INGREDIENTS: 1 Tablespoon olive oil 1 medium-sized yellow onion, chopped 1 pound ground beef 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 2 Tablespoons tomato paste 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup uncooked white rice 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes 2 cups beef broth 1 medium-sized head green cabbage, chopped 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon paprika 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional) Chopped fresh parsley (optional garnish)