(ВИДЕО) НАПРАВИТЕ БУМ-БУМ УМАК ЗА МАЊЕ ОД 5 МИНУТА Иде уз свако јело: од грицкалица до бургера

Boom Boom Sauce takes 5 minutes to whip up and is so full of flavor, making it perfect for fries, onion rings, and so much more. Recipe: 1 cup mayonnaise, low-fat or regular 3 tablespoons ketchup 3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce 1/2 teaspoon granulated onion powder 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic powder 2 teaspoons sriracha 1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt and cracked black pepper Add the mayonnaise, ketchup, sweet chili sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, sriracha, and salt to a medium-sized bowl. Whisk to combine until all of the ingredients are well blended. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use. Enjoy as a dipping sauce for anything fried, or as a spread for sandwiches and burgers!

