(ВИДЕО) НАЈЛЕПША ШАРЕНА ЈАЈА ЗА ВАСКРС Потребна вам је само једна намирница, а све је готово за тили час ЕВО КАКО ДА ИХ ПРИПРЕМИТЕ

@kelly.oester Our new FAVORITE way to dye eggs 🤩 It creates beautiful eggs, doesn't require any soaking or waiting, and is SO much fun!!! The boys couldn't stop giggling and Jack said "this is the BEST day of my LIFE" 😂 ✨Mix 1 tbsp baking soda, 1 tsp water at a time until desired consistency, and 2-3 drops of food coloring to make "paint". ✨The thicker the consistency the better. ✨Paint the eggs! ✨Slowly drizzle vinegar onto the eggs (we went a little crazy). We used medicine cups to pour, but a dropper or measuring cup would work great. ✨When the vinegar hits the baking soda a fizzy reaction occurs which creates a colorful marbled effect on the eggs! ✨Once the reaction stops, rinse eggs with water and then dry with a paper towel. ✨That's it!✨ Enjoy! #easteregg #diyEaster #easterinspo #toddleractivities ♬ Homestead - John Smith